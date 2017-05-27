Slough men jailed for role in £6.5 million money laundering case

Four men who helped launder £6.5 million for organised crime gangs will spend 26 years in jail between them.

The group, which included three men from Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Friday) after being convicted the previous day following a four-week trial.

Wasim Khan, 39, of Goodman Park, Slough, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Wahdat Munir, 33, of Kirkwall Spur, and Mohammed Ahmadi, 36, of Bath Road, were sentenced to eight years and six-and-a-half years in jail respectively after being found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Farhad Naimi, 41, of Lewes Close, Northolt, was sent to prison for seven years after being found guilty of one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The court heard how all four men were involved in transferring criminal cash which had been identified as coming from different organised crime gangs including one that was involved in the importation of guns in Europe.

A Thames Valley Police investigation, Operation Solitude, helped snare the quartet.

Investigation officer Detective Sergeant Rob Hood, from Thames Valley Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Money laundering can often be viewed as a ‘victimless’ crime. However, the source of the criminal cash within Operation Solitude has been identified as coming from different organised crime gangs including one involved in the importation of large amounts of cocaine from Holland, utilising light aircraft, to one involved in the importation of firearms from the continent.”

Khan, Ahmadi and Munir were involved in the collection and transferring of £2.4 million between May 13, 2015 and September 16, 2015 with Ahmadi and Munir also being found guilty of laundering a further £500,000 from September 16, 2015 to April 6, 2016.

Naimi was found guilty of the collection and onward transmission of £6.5 million from various organised crime gangs between September 16, 2015 and April 6, 2016.

Detective Sergeant Hood added: “These sentences form part of a force-wide initiative to tackle drugs and serious organised crime, as part of our Stronghold campaign.

“The organised crime gangs utilised the services of these defendants to launder their criminal cash, which clearly represents a major threat to the communities, not only of Thames Valley but to the whole of the UK.”