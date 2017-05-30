Multi-faith ceremony remembers victims of Manchester attack

White roses were handed out as a symbol of peace during a multi-faith ceremony honouring the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The Slough-based community cohesion charity Mustaqbill Future Foundation organised the event at Slough Town Square on Sunday.

They invited speakers from the town’s different faiths to attend including Father Alistair Stewart from Saint Laurence’s Church in Upton Road and Latif Khan from the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane.

Passers-by stopped and listened to speeches which urged the town’s residents to stick together and respect each other following the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people.

Nazar Lodhi, Future Foundation founder, said: “We wanted to show today that despite what happened in Manchester, we’re sad but we’re still together.

“We need to be together in bad times and good times.

“We want our children to grow up understanding each other and respecting each other.”