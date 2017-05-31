Liberal Democrat candidate for Slough aims to challenge Labour 'complacency'

Charity worker Tom McCann is the Liberal Democrat’s hopeful for Slough.

Mr McCann, who lives in Reading, hopes to challenge what he sees as the Labour Party’s complacency in a safe seat.

“The Labour party seems to be pretty happy to be plodding along and not driving living standards and living environments in the community," he said.

“They have been complacent and they expect to get votes. They think it’s their right.”

He said that as a Liberal Democrat he ‘absolutely respects’ Slough’s vote to leave the EU but is committed to giving the public more control over the future relationship they would like with the union.

The candidate took his campaign to Station Road's Harrow Market on Saturday.

He said: "Residents are pleased to hear that I work for a healthcare charity in Berkshire.

"I know how much the health and social care services are valued in this area.

"They are also pleased that the Lib Dems have properly costed policies to protect these services, and improve areas such as mental health provision and social care."

He said that his party's plans to put a penny on income tax will help fund these services.

He hit out at the Conservative Party's plans for both schools and pensioners, saying: "By axing the nutritious free school lunches for primary school children the Tories have abandoned Jamie Oliver in favour of Oliver Twist.

“There is a great deal of anxiety at the Tory plans to bring in an unfair ‘death tax’ on the frail elderly who need care in their own homes, and to axe the Triple Lock on pensions.

"Are the Tories introducing these nasty policies to save money because they know the damage their hard Brexit will do?"