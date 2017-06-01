Chancellor Philip Hammond joins Slough Conservative candidate on campaign trail

Voters in Cippenham had a knock on the door from the man in charge of the country’s finances on Friday.

Chancellor Philip Hammond spent half an hour on the campaign trail with Slough’s Conservative parliamentary candidate Mark Vivis.

The pair spoke to some residents in Anthony Way and St Georges Crescent as the party continues its quest to turn the Slough seat blue for the first time since 1997.

Mr Hammond said: “This is a prosperous town with a successful economy and it ought to be a Conservative voting town.

“It’s a town that clearly believes in our values and principles.”

The MP for Runnymede and Weybridge added that following the resignation of Slough's long-serving MP Fiona Mactaggart ‘everything is to play for’.

He told the Express that his party aimed to help those struggling in the town by offering them opportunities for jobs and an education.

“Most people who are struggling recognise that it’s about opportunity,” he said.

“They’re not looking for a handout, they’re looking for an opportunity.

“Other parties talk about free this, free that, but we are talking about freeing things up and allowing people the opportunity to get a decent education and job.”