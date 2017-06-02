Health boss denies doctor's claim Slough walk-in centre is set to close

Slough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has denied claims made by a doctor that the town’s NHS walk-in centre will close this summer.

Last week, the Express reported that an East Berkshire doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, had shared concerns the Slough NHS Walk-In Centre in Upton Hospital would close by September.

He shared an email sent to members of the area’s CCGs saying that a short-term contract extension for the centre’s current providers, Berkshire Health Foundation Trust, would not be viable due to ‘difficulties in sustaining safe staffing levels’.

The email also mentions the walk-in service transitioning ‘to align with the establishment of GP streaming in A&E requirement by the end of August 2017’.

The anonymous doctor said this meant the service would move to Wexham Park Hospital’s A&E department.

He said it would be operated under an NHS scheme where health professionals ‘stream’ patients as they enter the hospital.

Upton Hospital does not have its own A&E department.

When the Express asked the CCG about the doctor’s claims the following statement was sent by Slough CCG chairman Dr Jim O’Donnell: “We are committed to commissioning high-quality urgent care services for the people of Slough and surrounding areas and, over the coming months, we will be talking to service providers and the public about what future services could look like.

“We believe in whole-system solutions that bring together providers, commissioners, local authorities and the public we serve to agree the shape and scope of these services, as all have rightly come to expect from us.”

On Wednesday the CCG’s director of strategy and operations Fiona Slevin-Brown said: “It is disappointing that an email written to colleagues in support of the current provider of services at the walk-in centre was shared in the way it was.

“I am particularly saddened that this has caused unnecessary and avoidable distress to our patients who use the walk-in centre and the staff who work there.

“I would like to reassure our patients that there are no plans to close the services provided out of the walk-in centre at Upton Hospital in Slough.”