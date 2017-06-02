Concerns raised over people attacking swans and stealing eggs

PCSOs stepped up patrols along the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal after a swan was attacked and had three of her eggs stolen.

Friends of Slough Canal committee member Diane Richards says that at 9.30am on Sunday, May 21, she saw a mother swan sitting on her nest of eight eggs.

At 1.50pm Diane came back to the scene to find the swan, which was pitched up at the Stoke Road basin, with marks on its beak which suggest she was attacked.

She received a call at about 9pm that day from a regular walker who said that only five of the swan's eight eggs remained.

Datchet based rescue centre Swan Support was informed who contacted Thames Valley Police.

PCSOs were sent to the nest to watch out for potential attackers and egg thieves.

Mrs Richards does not think any other species in the area would be capable of stealing the eggs.

"The swans are such incredible parents, they really are,” she said.

"I'm actually surprised that people would dare to go near them."

Four of the five eggs have now hatched and the family is on the move down the canal.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said she has had numerous people tell her that people have been throwing stones at Swans along the canal.

"What excitement do they get out of it?” she said. “I have no idea, are they showing off in front of their friends?”

"It really angers me and there's no purpose to it."

She did not think that people stole the eggs to eat them and doubts any other animals would have taken them.

She said swan attacks and egg thefts are a common occurrence in the Berkshire area.

"They're just doing it for fun," she added.