Resident feels 'fobbed off' over delayed parking plans

A frustrated 53-year-old from Ryvers Road feels 'fobbed off' because Slough Borough Council (SBC) plans drawn up last year to improve his road have not been carried out.

Gordon Moffatt says in summer 2016 a petition demanding additional parking spaces in his road was accepted by SBC.

Residents were often forced to park on a grass verge due to double yellow lines, which Mr Moffatt says makes the area look 'tatty and horrible'.

Plans to excavate the grass verge and add parking spaces were drawn up by the council in October 2016 but work has not started.

"It feels like local residents have been fobbed off," added Mr Moffatt.

In an email chain which the Express was copied into, SBC deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said the project was funded by the Community Investment Fund, a small pot of money for individual wards.

She added: "The council has seen its budgets slashed by as much as 60 per cent in some areas.

"The allocated budget per ward this year is £75k and Cllr [Preston] Brooker (Lab, Langley Kedermister) has asked me to prioritise Ryvers Road over others projects in his ward."

She added: "It's also unnecessary to add the press to emails such as these as it serves no purpose."