Tan Dhesi visits Khalsa Primary School as part of election campaign

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Slough Tan Dhesi visited Khalsa Primary School on Friday, May 26, as part of his election campaign trail.

Mr Dhesi, a former mayor of Gravesham in Kent, spoke to pupils at the school in Wexham Road, handed out flyers and pitched the case for Labour’s proposed National Education Service, which will include a universal childcare system.

The plans would put an end to means-testing state provided childcare for two-year-olds and no longer restrict provision for three and four-year-olds whose parents are working.

He told the Express: “High quality childcare can transform a child’s life chances and make it much easier for parents to work.

“The current patchy support for childcare is holding back too many families.”

Mr Dhesi has also attacked the Conservative Party’s plans for pensioners including the decision to scrap the state pension ‘triple lock’ and to means-test winter fuel payments.

He also criticises plans for people with assets worth £100,000 to have to pay for their own social care.

He added: “This policy will affect a whole generation and is a direct result of seven years of Tory economic failure.”