Arbour Vale School hosts market day for business savvy pupils

Budding young entrepreneurs showed their business skills at Arbour Vale School's annual Market Day event on Friday, May 26.

Parts of the special needs school were turned into a colourful and vibrant street market, where pupils sold items including snacks and drinks, handmade jewellery and gifts, printed t-shirts and books.

Youngsters also made money by running inventive games stalls.

Parents were invited to browse the stalls, with money going towards the Farnham Road school.

The school's acting deputy headteacher Robert Stephenson said: "There was a really busy atmosphere to the event which was enjoyed by all.

"We were pleased to welcome a large number of visitors to the market.

"I would like to thank the pupils and staff for their hard work and enthusiasm in making the event such as great success."

Collection figures will not be announced until after the half term holiday.