Asian Star Radio to broadcast Slough election hustings

All of Slough's general election candidates will have the chance to debate with each other on a hustings show on Asian Star Radio tonight (Monday).

Labour's Tan Dhesi, Conservative Mark Vivis, Liberal Democrat Tom McCann, UKIP's Karen Perez and independent candidate Paul Janik have all confirmed their attendance.

The debate, starting at 6pm, will be hosted by station manager Sbba Siddique (pictured above) and will be broadcast on 101.6 FM, while being filmed for Asian Star TV.

Anyone who wants to come along to ask a question should email their question to news@asianstar1016.co.uk before 5pm today.

Asian Star will email back to confirm attendance.

Residents can also ask for their questions to be read out by Sbba.

Visit www.asianstar1016.co.uk for more information.