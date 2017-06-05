Watch: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell visits Slough

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell addressed Slough Labour Party members at Wexham Court Parish Hall on Saturday in support of parliamentary hopeful Tan Dhesi.

Speaking at the Norway Drive hall, Mr McDonnell pitched for a society 'where prosperity will be shared by all', calling for higher taxes for corporations and the highest earners.

Dismissing the Conservative's regular criticism that Labour's spending will be funded by a 'magic money tree', the MP for Hayes and Harlington said: "There is a magic money tree, it's planted in the Cayman Islands and Panama.

"We're coming for the fruit that grows on that magic money tree."

He attacked the Conservative government on its record, pointing out the large number of people in the UK using foodbanks, cuts to schools and the NHS, rough sleepers and wage stagnation.

He joked that that while Labour's manifesto had been costed, 'the only numbers in the Tory manifesto were the page numbers.'

Speaking to The Express Mr McDonnell said: "I think Tan is going to win, I think he's going to make an excellent MP."

Seeing the election as anything but a foregone conclusion he said: "I think the Conservatives right across the country have taken people for granted," before accusing Theresa May of calling the election for 'party interests’.

Mr McDonnell criticised the Conservative's proposed National Funding Formula for schools.

In a bid to even out funding across local authorities, critics have said this would result in £12.4m cuts to Slough's school budget.

He said his party would attempt to even the funding but added 'you can't do that on the basis of cutting'.

Mr McDonnell warned against a 'reckless Brexit' where Britain would 'become a tax haven' and objected to Theresa May's statement that 'no deal is better than a bad deal.'

"No deal is a bad deal," he added.

He said his party would end free movement of labour but said the country could still secure access to the single market adding: "There are already reforms to free movement of labour within Europe itself."

When pressed on his controversial comments about the IRA in the past Mr McDonnell said not to believe everything that was reported in the media and added 'some of my language I've apologised for'.

He insisted that talking was needed to achieve peace in Northern Ireland and said that it was unreported that he has also said 'no cause is worth the loss of an innocent life'.