Footballers thank 'generous community man' for team sponsorships

Youngsters and coaches from several junior football teams in Slough and Burnham came to say their thanks to a 'generous community man' for sponsoring them on Saturday.

Over the past three years Sam Samrai, who runs Sam's Local Store in Wentworth Avenue, has sponsored seven football teams.

He has given about £10,000 to teams including Britwell Boy's under 15s, Slough Town FC's under 14s and Burnham Juniors under 12s and under 14s.

"I like seeing the kids play football," said Sam, who runs his shop with his family.

"It's just our way to give back and keeps them off the streets and gives them enthusiasm."

Sam's teams have won several cups in the season just gone and he said he is glad to see them doing well.

Burnham Junior Lions Reds under 12s coach Paul Hunt called Sam, who regularly gives out treats from his shop, a 'generous community man.'

He added: "The generosity never ends.”