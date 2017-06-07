In pictures: Theresa May and Boris Johnson give talk in Slough

Prime Minister Theresa May became the third high-profile Conservative politician to visit Slough in the last week as she gave a speech at Slough Trading Estate last night (Tuesday).

The Maidenhead MP followed in the footsteps of Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who both recently met voters in the town.

Her speech to Conservative supporters made no reference to Slough, but she instead chose to discuss the need to stamp out extremism in communities across Britain.

She said: “As we see the terror threat changing and evolving we need to ensure our police, security and intelligence agencies have the powers they need.

“I mean, longer prison sentences for those convicted of terror offences. I mean making it easier for the authorities to deport foreign terror suspects when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat but not enough evidence to prosecute them in court.

“If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we’ll change the law so we can do it.”

Boris Johnson also whipped up the crowd and accused Labour candidate Jeremy Corbyn of siding with Britain’s adversaries.

He said: “This election is a choice between a man who in my life has sided with Britain’s adversaries, from the IRA to Hamas and from the Soviet Communists to General Galtieri.

“Theresa May is a woman who has worked night and day to keep crime coming down and is a woman who defeated the lefty lawyers and deported Abu Qatada.”