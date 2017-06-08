Jury out at inquest into woman's death following fall at Wexham Park Hospital

A jury was sent out today (Thursday) to reach a conclusion in an inquest over the death of a 77-year-old woman from Slough following a fall at Wexham Park Hospital.

Audrey Mills, who lived in Manfield Close, Britwell, went into Wexham Park Hospital on January 2, 2016, following abdominal pains and a toenail infection, the inquest heard.

On Monday, Carl Corcoran, her grandson, told the jury and senior coroner Peter Bedford at Reading Coroner’s Court how Mrs Mills did not like hospitals.

He said: “She didn’t like being away from family. This was her first visit to a hospital in several decades.”

She was very unsteady on her feet, Mr Corcoran said, and needed assistance to walk to the toilets from her hospital bed.

When the family visited on January 3 they were told by staff Mrs Mills had been very distressed and had refused medication.

The family then decided to sign a temporary deprivation of liberty order (DoLs), enabling decisions in her best interests to be made for her.

On the morning of January 5, the family visited to find Mrs Mills had been moved from ward seven to ward six.

They were also told Mrs Mills had left the ward and was found in the car park by a doctor.

On January 6, the family received a phone call to say Mrs Mills was extremely distressed and visited later that day.

At 11.04pm, the family received another phone call to say Mrs Mills had had a fall outside.

Talking through the family statement, Peter Bedford read: "The family said ‘what was she doing outside at that time of night?’, and then the nursing staff said they had been awfully busy.

When the family arrived at 11.45pm, they were informed Mrs Mills had fallen down some concrete steps and had suffered a cut to the head, a bruised eye socket and neck injuries.

She was conscious when she was brought back to bed, but once in her room she lost consciousness and the crash team was called.

She was given a CT scan and doctors found she had a fractured skull and a build-up of blood around the brain.

Mrs Mills was moved into intensive care but died on Friday, January 8.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the jury heard the post-mortem concluded Mrs Mills suffered a skull fracture, brain bleed and damage to the upper spine.

The examination, carried out by Dr Robert Chapman, said she had injuries that were consistent with a fall forwards.

The jury also heard a report into the event and recommendations based on lessons learned from the incident had been implemented at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust-run hospital.

The report described how there had been more than one ‘missed opportunity’ to assess Mrs Mills for ‘one-to-one nursing’, whether or not she needed it.

Some documentation assessing her risk of a fall was both inaccurate and incomplete, the report found.

It said Mrs Mills’ death was due to ‘a failure’ to supervise her, which ‘resulted in her absconding from the ward’.

The jury, which will consider how Mrs Mills died and the circumstances of it, was still out at 2.30pm.

A JURY was sent out yesterday (Thursday) to reach a conclusion about the death of a 77-year-old woman from Slough following a fall at Wexham Park Hospital.

Audrey Mills, who lived in Manfield Close, went into Wexham Park Hospital on Saturday, January 2, 2016 following abdominal pains and a toenail infection, the inquest heard.

On Monday, Carl Corcoran, her grandson, told the jury and senior coroner Peter Bedford at Reading Coroner’s Court how Mrs Mills did not like hospitals.

He said: “She didn’t like being away from family. This was her first visit to a hospital in several decades.”

She was very unsteady on her feet, Mr Corcoran said, and needed assistance to walk to the toilets from her hospital bed.

When the family visited on January 3 they were told by staff Mrs Mills had been very distressed, and had refused medication.

The family then decided to sign a temporary deprivation of liberty order (DoLs), enabling decisions in her best interests to be made for her.

On the morning of January 5, the family visited to find Mrs Mills had been moved from ward seven to ward six.

They were also told Mrs Mills had left the ward, and was found in the car park by a doctor.

On January 6, the family received a phone call to say Mrs Mills was extremely distressed and visited later that day.

A 11.04pm, the family received another phone call to say Mrs Mills had had a fall outside.

Talking through the family statement, Peter Bedford read: "The family said what was she doing outside at that time of night, and then the nursing staff said they had been awfully busy.

When the family arrived at 11.45pm, they were informed Mrs Mills had fallen down some concrete steps and had suffered a cut to the head, a bruised eye socket and neck injuries.

She was conscious when she was brought back to bed, but once in her room she lost consciousness and the crash team was called.

She was given a CT scan and doctors found

she had a fractured skull and a build-up of blood around the brain.

Mrs Mills was moved into intensive care but died on Friday, January 8.

On Wednesday (June 7), the jury heard the post-mortem concluded Mrs Mills suffered a skull fracture, brain bleed and damage to the upper spine.

The examination, carried out by Dr Robert Chapman, said she had injuries that were consistent with a fall forwards.

The jury also heard a report into the event and recommendations based on lessons learned from the incident had been implemented at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust-run hospital.

The report described how there had been more than one ‘missed opportunity’ to assess Mrs Mills for ‘one-to-one nursing’, whether or not she needed it.

Some documentation assessing her risk of a fall was both inaccurate and incomplete, the report found.

It said Mrs Mills’ death was due to ‘a failure’ to supervise her, which ‘resulted in her absconding from the ward’.

The jury, which will consider how Mrs Mills died and the circumstances of it, was still out at 2.30pm.