Family of boy who lost cancer battle donate £100k to Wexham Park Hospital

A generous family from Iver has given £100,000 to Slough's Wexham Park Hospital.

Four-year-old Kamran Jabble from Iver was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in July 2004 and was treated at Wexham Park Hospital before moving to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital but he sadly lost his fight.

His family set up the Kamran Jabble Leukaemia Fund and raised more than £1 million over the following few years to fund an oncology ward at Oxford Children’s Hospital.

They continue to fund projects to help improve child healthcare and presented a cheque of £100,000 to Wexham Park Hospital on Friday, May 26.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital, built its £1.25m children’s critical care unit in 2016.

It is now appealing for donations to equip it with items not provided by the NHS.

To support the Children’s Critical Care Unit, email fundraising@fhft.nhs.uk or call Andrew House on 07468 758525.