Marks & Spencer Slough High Street branch to close next month

Marks & Spencer has announced that its Slough High Street branch will close next month.

The supermarket chain has confirmed the shop, which opened in 1933, will shut on Saturday, July 29.

In April Marks & Spencer began consulting the Slough supermarket's 60 employees on the possibility of closing.

The proposal was part of its strategy to shut six UK stores to have fewer clothes and home outlets but more smaller-sized food shops.

The company says this is based on changing consumer patterns and has said employees at the Slough High Street store will be offered jobs at nearby branches.

Marks & Spencer’s home counties and southern regional manager Gordon Scott said: "Deciding to close the store next month was difficult, but necessary.

"I’d like to thank the team for their hard work and dedication to serving customers and I’m delighted they are staying with M&S.

"We’re committed to offering our customers in the area the very best of M&S through our stores on Bath Road and in Windsor and the soon to open large store in Bracknell."

The closure will add to the list of household brands to leave the High Street.

Last year concerns were raised by residents after BHS, Topshop and River Island left the town centre.

In November 2016 the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre was bought for £130million by multi-billion investment firm AIDA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority).

In March, Slough Borough Council announced it had bought the old Thames Valley University (TVU) campus to make way for plans to build 1,400 new homes as well as shops and leisure facilities.