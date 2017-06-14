In pictures: Roy Hodgson officially opens Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has called on local authorities to follow the example set by Slough Borough Council’s Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium.

The 69-year-old visited the home of Slough Town FC today (Wednesday) as the council hosted an official opening ceremony.

While the Rebels started playing on the 3G pitch at their new ground back in August, additional work had to be carried out to create more room for spectators and disabled fans.

Hospitality facilities have also been added to the main stand.

Hodgson said: “The impression I’ve had is overall very positive. I didn’t really expect it to be quite an impressive stadium as it is.

“I think it’s a real credit to Slough Borough Council that they’ve built this facility and the more councils that follow their example of building these kind of pitches the better.”

SBC interim chief executive Roger Parkin said he hoped the completed stadium would be something all residents could enjoy.

He said: “This really is a community stadium that is used by people of all backgrounds and ages.

“We’ve got groups and schools using it throughout the week which is great to see.”

Hodgson, who quit as England boss after his side were dumped out of Euro 2016 by minnows Iceland, said he has not closed the door on a return to management.

He added: “If the right job comes along then I will consider it but it would have to be the right sort of job for me.”