National Carers Week celebration held at Copthorne Hotel

To kick off National Carers Week on Monday, Slough Carers Support hosted a celebration at the Copthorne Hotel, giving much needed respite to more than 100 carers.

The sold out evening at the hotel in Cippenham Lane saw carers being treated to a three-course meal, live music, free massages, beauty makeovers and more.

The evening featured musical performances from Slough-based X Factor contestant Nate Simpson, Burnham-based Pop Goes the Choir and many more.

Entertainment also included a Bhangra dance display and a sari fashion show by Slough based women's group Meet and Mingle.

Speakers addressed the crowd and stressed the importance of care work including members of Slough Borough Council, Slough Council for Voluntary Services and the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah.

Slough Carers Support has been running as a charity in the borough for about a year and aims to give carers the extra help they need.

This year it is making a particular effort to reach out to carers who do not seek the help they are entitled to.

Slough Borough Council estimates that 11,600 carers work in the borough.

Slough Carers Support project manager Carrie Brierley said Monday's event was a great success.

"It's highlighting the challenges the carers face," she said.

"They do it without any thought of their own wellbeing.

"Many carers don't even recognise themselves as carers," added Carrie, who says carers looking after family and loved ones fail to see how much work they do.

"My project is about identifying those people," she said, adding that if left un-helped, over-worked carers can find themselves needing care of their own. "I want to stop them reaching that crisis point.”

Slough Carers Support, which has about 300 carers on its register, offers a variety of help including lunch clubs and exercise clubs.

It also gives people who care for their loved ones the chance to have much needed respite together.

Visit www.sloughcarerssupport.co.uk or call 01753 303428 for more information.