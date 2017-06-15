Woman dies in Slough house fire

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is investigating the cause of a house fire after a woman was found dead at the scene yesterday (Wednesday).

At 9.46pm, Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of a fire in the kitchen of a house in Littledown Road, Slough.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station attended the scene within five minutes.

While the fire appeared to be out on arrival, firefighters worked to ensure that it was fully extinguished.

Firefighters then discovered an unconscious woman inside the property and attempted to resuscitate her; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) fire investigation officer is working with counterparts from TVP to investigate the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman for TVP confirmed: "Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday at about 10pm by the fire service to Littledown Road following reports of a fire inside a property.

"Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, where sadly a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and officers are working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire."

RBFRS recommends that residents have working smoke alarms in their properties and an effective escape plan in the event of a fire, and urges people to visit their website for more information and advice on smoke alarms.