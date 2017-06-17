Nominations open for Slough Youth Awards

Nominations are open for this year's Slough Youth Awards, which celebrates inspiring achievements of the town's youngsters.

Young people can be nominated for one of six categories, which are young artist, young environmentalist, young inspiration, young entrepreneur, young sportsperson and Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) young volunteer of the year.

Nominations can be made for youngsters aged 11 to 19, people with learning disabilities aged up to 25 and for groups.

This year's ceremony will take place at The Curve in William Street on November 2.

Slough Borough Council's cabinet member for children, education and families Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) said: "I am privileged to encounter dedicated and inspiring young people on a daily basis who are committed to making Slough a better place.

"The Slough Youth Awards are the perfect way to recognise their wonderful and varied contributions to the community.

"I am continually inspired by our young people and encourage everyone who feels the same to step forward and nominate a young person or group for an award, to make sure they receive the wider recognition their achievements deserve."

The awards are supported by Slough Borough Council's Young People's Service, Slough Youth Parliament and Slough CVS and arose from the Youth Parliament's manifesto commitment to raise the profile of young people.

The awards will feature performances showcasing the amazing talent of local young people.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/SYA to find out more or to nominate someone,

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on September 20.