Slough council’s tower blocks to undergo ‘urgent review’ following Grenfell fire

In response to the Grenfell Tower blaze in London on Monday, Slough Borough Council's leader has announced an urgent review of the town's tower blocks.

Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) tweeted a statement on the tragedy this morning (Friday).

In it he says two of the four council owned and managed tower blocks in the town, Broom House and Poplar House, are fully occupied and will be subject to an urgent review.

The leader says Tower and Ashbourne tower blocks have been earmarked for demolition and, as such, are nearly empty of residents.