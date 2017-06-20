Instagram fitness star opens gym at Khalsa Primary Academy

A social media fitness guru visited Khalsa Primary Academy on Friday to open a new outdoor gym.

Gurpreet Kaur is a British Sikh bodyweight trainer who has more than 22,000 followers on her @FitnessKaur Instagram account.

The 22-year-old, who has appeared on ITV's Ninja Warrior, spent time discussing healthy eating and exercise with pupils before putting them through their paces with a special workout.

Much of the funding for the gym came from the Wexham Road school's annual Summer Mela last year.

School governor and PTA member Tarvinder Singh said: "We feel very privileged to have had very generous donations from our parents and local community to make this dream become a reality.

"The pupils at the school are excited with the arrival of the new equipment.

"The school is taking the link between healthy living, exercise and education very seriously."

From September the school will adjust its timetable to ensure pupils get at least 20 minutes of structured exercise per day.