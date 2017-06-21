Colourful performances fill Slough town centre

A day of music and art ending with a 'blue beautiful mess' was held in Slough town centre on Saturday.

Families enjoyed the weather and watched dance troupes and performers at different points in town as part of Home Slough's Streets Alive event.

Home Slough is an art consortium aiming to revitalise the Slough art scene.

The Bureau of Silly Ideas made a song and dance out of roadworks as they wowed the crowd with acrobatic dancing outside Mackenzie Square and Slough Town Square.

Meanwhile, shoppers along the High Street found themselves being escorted by highly trained dancing bodyguards who made sure they were safe and opened doors for them.

Performances were held throughout the day outside The Curve in William Street by Sol Samba, Slough-based poetry collective Empoword and parkour group Prodigal's STEAM.

Sol Samba also played music in Slough Town Square as well as the New Orleans jazz group World Heart Band.

Throughout the day the attention-grabbing Pineapple Car wound its way among the crowd to announce where the next event could be found.

For the festival's finale, French performers La Vernisseurs put on a colour filled show, covering the town square in blue confetti.

Home Slough's Emma Martin described the finale as a 'blue beautiful mess.'

"Kids were running around picking it up and wrapping themselves with it," she added.

"I've never seen the centre look like that. It looked really lovely."

She said the day was a great success which received lots of positive feedback from the public.

She added: "It just gave the whole place a really positive, really fun vibe."