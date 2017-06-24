Air Cadet sergeant receives 'amazing send off' at funeral

A guard of honour of Slough Air Cadets saluted 31-year-old Russell Elsom on Friday, June 16, as he received an ‘amazing send off’ at his funeral at St Mary’s Church.

Mr Elsom was found dead in his Meadfield Road home on Saturday, June 3, and is said by his family to have died of natural causes.

The former Herschel Grammar School pupil first joined Slough Air Cadets when he was 14 and stayed for six years.

He re-joined as a civilian instructor and rose through the adult ranks to become a uniformed sergeant last year.

At his funeral in Church Street, Slough squadron commanding officer Flight Lieutenant Luke Baker gave a speech which Mr Elsom’s mother Tracy said was ‘just lovely’.

She said a ‘powerful’ speech was given by Kam Juttla, who worked with Mr Elsom at Langley’s Royal Mail Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre.

“It was a real honour for us to hear what he said about our son,” added Mrs Elsom.

“It had lots of people in tears.”

Mr Elsom’s family were pleased to be given permission by Thames Valley Wing Air Training Corps for Russell to be buried in his uniform.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony for the science fiction enthusiast and writer.

Mrs Elsom added: “It was an amazing send off and we were very proud of what we heard.”

Reverend Linda Hillier, who serves as the Air Cadets 153 Slough Squadron’s chaplain, led Friday’s ceremony.

She thought the send-off went well and hoped it would bring comfort to Mr Elsom’s family.

She added: “It’s very hard for them but I think they were very dignified in their grief and very willing to listen to and share memories of Russell, and willing to laugh at the things that Russell would have laughed at.”