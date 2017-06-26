Mon, 26
Women freed and taken to hospital after Tuns Roundabout crash

James Harrison

A woman had to be freed from her car following a crash in Slough last night (Sunday).

Firefighters were called to the Tuns Roundabout, in Tuns Lane, close to the Copthorne Hotel, at about 8.30pm.

The door of the woman’s Chrysler had to be removed so she could be taken to hospital with neck and side injuries.

Another woman, who had been driving a convertible Renault, was treated at the scene.

  • Janice c

    10:10, 26 June 2017

    It's not a rounderbout no more it's a messed up junction with lights! People are used to it being a rounderbout! Nobody's got a clue what lane there sposed to be in! Well done to the creater !

