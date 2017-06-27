In pictures: Seniors group hosts class to mark International Yoga Day

Elderly residents took part in an International Yoga Day class organised by the Slough Senior Citizens Group on Wednesday.

More than 70 people attended the session at Chalvey Community Centre including Slough Borough Council leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman).

In between two gentle yoga sessions, Slough Council for Voluntary Service chief executive Ramesh Kukar gave a talk on 'the secret to happiness' before Dr Kesar Sadhra talked about the medical benefits of exercise.

International Yoga Day was started by the UN in 2015.

Slough Senior Citizens leader Vijaya Gupta said: "It went very well. We had very positive feedback.

"Yoga is not only physical exercise, it's a spiritual practice.

"It was the Prime Minister of India who said yoga will help you change your lifestyle.

"It can also help us to deal with climate change. When the lifestyle is changed people don't consume so much."

Slough Senior Citizens holds yoga classes every Tuesday from 11am to noon at Brook House in Chalvey High Street.

For information visit www.sloughseniors.co.uk or call Mr Gupta on 01753 537996.