Students race Olympic gold medal winning rower Moe Sbihi

Olympic rower Moe Sbihi told aspiring students about his sporting career at Slough and Eton CofE School on Wednesday.

Youngsters from the Ragstone Road school were joined by students from Long Close School in Upton, Slough's Ditton Park Academy and Langley Academy.

Moe talked about his rowing journey which began aged 15 when he was picked by an Olympic talent-spotting programme.

Students threw a variety of questions at Moe and were keen to know how Moe trains during Ramadan.

The gold medalist then put them to the test by racing them on the school's rowing machines.

The visit was organised by Megan Orme-Smith from Henley Stewards Charitable Trust's, who is trying to get people from a wider variety of socio-economic backgrounds into rowing.

She said: "Moe was fantastic, I think having someone from a similar religious background to a lot of the kids in the room was really engaging for them.

"We're starting to finally break down these barriers. I think people like Moe are doing wonders for that."

All students have been offered a free water sports session at Slough's Jubilee Riverside Centre.