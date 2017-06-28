New leader of Slough Conservatives vows to 'graft hard' for residents

The newly chosen leader of Slough's Conservative Party group says he will be 'grafting hard' in his new role.

On Wednesday, June 21, the group announced Slough Borough councillor Wayne Strutton as their leader.

Cllr Stutton, who represents the Haymill and Lynch Hill ward, has replaced Upton councillor Wal Chahal.

Cllr Chahal said: "It is with regret that I have decided to step down as the Conservative group leader.

"My work and family commitments have increased to the level I don't feel I am able to give the role of group leader the time it deserves.

"I fully support Cllr Strutton as he steps into the role and will continue support our residents in every way possible."

Cllr Strutton said: "I would like to thank the Conservative Group for putting their faith in me and selecting me.

"I look forward to grafting hard for them and the residents of Slough.

"I would also like to thank Cllr Chahal for his backing and for leading the group through some tough times."