Fire crews called to second bin fire at Langley tower block in 24 hours

Firefighters had to put out another bin fire at a tower block in Langley last night (Wednesday).

Six crews from Langley, Slough, Windsor and London rushed to Broom House, in Reddington Drive, at about 8.15pm.

It took them an hour to put out a small fire in a bin chute which had caused plumes of smoke to rise into the air.

Crews had been called out 12 hours earlier to tackle a bin fire at the same tower block.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Slough Borough Council says Broom House will be subject to an ‘urgent review’ as the tower block is fully occupied.