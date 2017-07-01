Slough council launches electric car pool scheme

Slough Borough Council launched its new electric car pool scheme on Thursday, June 22, to address the cost and environmental impact of the vehicles it uses for business.

Electric vehicles will be available as pool cars for staff to use for business travel, including client visits, site visits and transport to meetings.

Electric bikes that assist you while you pedal will also be available.

Councillor Sohail Munawar, leader of Slough Borough Council, said: “The Fleet Challenge is just one of the ways we are making a difference to our communities and our environment.

"With more than 43,000 commuters travelling into Slough daily and many of our staff out and about on a regular basis, it is really important that the way we travel is as environmentally friendly as possible – and cost effective.

"By introducing a pool of both ultra-low emissions electric cars and e-bikes, we are moving towards that goal.

"We want to be an exemplary organisation as we work towards decarbonising our fleet and to set an example to the many businesses in the borough.

"The introduction of these pool cars is an important step in delivering the council’s low emissions strategy."