Counselling scheme for victims of crime gets 'very positive response'

The results of a three month pilot scheme aimed at counselling for victims of crime in the Thames Valley area were presented at a workshop on Thursday, June 22.

The pilot was ran by Jeena, an organisation which aims to support and prevent the exploitation of the vulnerable, and to challenge misrepresented teachings of culture, traditions and religion - funded by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner.

The findings were presented to help understand the issues and raise awareness around the challenges to counselling and safeguarding within the Black Asian Minority Ethnic and Refugee (BAMER) community.

The workshop included case studies on supporting victims of domestic violence, immigration, LGBTI and a workshop on cultural competency to better understand communities and barriers in order to better outcomes for service users

Jeena founder Rani Bilkhu said: "It shows that if we are in the community and engaging with people then they will come forward.

"It shows that each generation have to be engaged with differently to help counter that mistrust that can exist. We've had a very positive response."