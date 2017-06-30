Eid celebrations mark end of Ramadan in Slough

Thousands of Muslims in Slough celebrated the religious festival of Eid on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, 10,000 people attended four services at the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane.

Special prayers were recited in the morning, both inside the packed mosque and outside in its courtyard.

“It was wonderful,” said mosque trustee Muhammed Ayub. “The gathering was quite large but everything went well. There was a police officer there, we’re very grateful.”

Worshipers thanked God for giving them the strength and perseverance to fast during Ramadan.

“They don’t have parties, it’s just a thanksgiving,” said Mr Ayub.

After morning prayers Muslims worldwide meet up with family members.

“It’s very important to keep in touch with your immediate family,” said Mr Ayub. “It’s a big day in Islam, we always get together and have food.”

Roughly 4,500 attended the Jamia Masjid Ghousia mosque in Diamond Road on Monday to celebrate Eid.

“Everybody was happy,” said Khalid Masud who helped organise the ceremony.

Some mosques celebrated Eid on Sunday whereas others observed it on Monday due to disagreements over when a new moon was spotted.

Zaffar Ali, chairman of Slough’s IQRA Islamic Primary School, said the school decided not to hold an Eid celebration in light of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in West London.

Instead the Wexham Road school carried out a fundraising day with a variety of food stalls on Friday, June 16, and raised about £3,500 for victims of the tragedy.