Claycots pupils plan to establish life on the moon at enterprise day

An enterprise workshop challenged year five students at Claycots Primary School's Slough Town Hall campus to create a whole new world.

On Tuesday, June 27, non-profit organisation Enabling Enterprise helped students to develop enterprise skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and creativity.

Enabling Enterprise aims to inspire business attitudes among school students and prepare them for future careers.

The ‘Operation: Moonbase’ activity challenged students to establish a new society on the distant moon of Utopia.

Pupils at the Bath Road school had to complete tasks such as carefully selecting their crew for the intergalactic voyage and designing Utopia’s capital city.

They rounded off the day by pitching their ideas to prospective citizens at the Intergalactic Trade Fair, encouraging them to join the voyage.

Year five teacher Barry Rees said: “It’s been great to see children’s confidence improve over the course of the day as they challenged themselves to do things outside of their comfort zone.”