Gardener creates display to raise awareness of mental health issues

A green-fingered 58-year-old who planted a garden outside his Uxbridge Road office in Slough has raised more than £500 for mental health charity Mind.

Cadent employee Phil Muller started planting flowers in a mixed border on Thursday, June 22, and collected sponsorship from colleagues.

As well as giving visitors a colourful welcome, Phil says the bed is also to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Edgware resident, who has worked for Cadent and its predecessors since 1977, has experience of dealing with depression and psychosis.

He said: “There’s a lot of stigma attached to mental illness but the fact is approximately one quarter of the UK population will experience a mental health problem each year.

“It’s important that people aren’t afraid to talk about these issues.”

The passionate gardener is an advocate of Ecotherapy, which aims to improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing through nature-based activities.

Phil said he believes working with nature can help people deal with existing mental health problems and help stop them reoccurring.