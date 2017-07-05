CCTV and social media catch out fly-tipper at Herschel Park

A fly-tipper who dumped a mound of roof tiles and wood at Herschel Park has been fined after being caught on camera and reported via social media.

Arthur Draper, of Saddlebow Caravan Park in Kings Lynn, was filmed on CCTV and a search of the rubbish found a phone bill displaying his name and address.

He was sentenced in his absence at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, being handed a fine of £1,200, ordered to pay costs of £1,840 and given a £50 charge for failing to appear.

On April 7, Draper entered Herschel Park at the nature reserve off Datchet Road. When he was stopped by a height barrier, he dumped the contents of his tipper truck onto the ground.

He was caught by cameras from the nearby National Foundation for Educational Research building and a witness reported it to the council on social media.

Police confirmed the truck was registered to Draper, despite him claiming to have sold it. Several Facebook postings showed he owned the truck when the offence took place.

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “This is our first prosecution where someone has reported fly-tipping by sending us photos on social media.

“We take fly-tipping very seriously and I would encourage residents to report incidents to us as soon as they see them with any evidence or details they have which can help us catch these criminals.”