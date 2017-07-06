Asian Star Radio raises £13,000 for humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid

A fundraising campaign led by Slough's Asian Star Radio has raised £13,000 for international humanitarian aid charity Khalsa Aid.

For the past two months the radio station, based in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, has asked its listeners to donate to the Slough-based charity.

Khalsa Aid, led by Ravi Singh, delivers help to people in need in the UK and across the world.

The £13,000 raised by Asian Star listeners was handed over to Khalsa Aid at a presentation on Asian Star Radio on Friday, June 30, and will go towards helping Syrian refugees.

In the near future a member of Asian Star will travel to one of Khalsa Aid's refugee operations in Greece, Turkey or the Middle East to see how the money is being spent.

Ravi told the Express: "I think it's brilliant the Slough community is reacting.

"It just shows that we all are concerned about the refugees’ plight. It's great to see such a diverse community of people helping.

"It's amazing work from Asian Star Radio."