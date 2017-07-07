Drain cleaner attack 'turned my life upside down'

A young man who suffered from serious burns after drain cleaner was thrown at him on Saturday has told how the attack has turned his life upside down.

Joe Davies suffered third and second degree burns on his face, neck, arm and torso after he was attacked in Myrtle Crescent, Slough.

He was released from hospital on Sunday but has been having regular medical appointments and expects to find out in two weeks whether he will need a skin graft.

“It’s more than likely that I will on my neck because the burns are so bad,” said Joe.

The 23-year-old, who was studying social science and social work at East Berkshire College, has had to put his studies on hold while undergoing treatment.

He was hoping to go to university later this year to study social work but says he doubts he will be able to.

“I just don’t think I’m going to be ready for September,” he said.

Joe described the attack as a ‘malicious act’ which has seriously impacted his trust in people. He said: “It’s always going to affect me. I’m not going to be able to trust people in the same way. It’s never going to be the same.”

Joe, of Mead Close, Langley, has thanked his brother and sister Lewis and Danielle Croombs and his mother Sonia Davies for their love and support.

“My brother has been my rock. When it first happened he was straight down to Wexham Park Hospital.”

Joe believes the law should be changed so people need a licence to buy corrosive chemicals.

The former pupil at Churchmead School in Datchet has signed and shared a petition demanding a change in the law.

“It would prevent so many deaths,” he said. “It’s not just the impact on the individual, it’s the families as well.”

A 43-year-old from Slough has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.