Mleczko shop worker left unconscious after being assaulted by four men

A shop worker was left unconscious after being assaulted by four men in the Mleczko store in Slough High Street.

Police have released CCTV images of men who may have vital information in connection with the investigation.

At about 9.35pm on Friday, June 23, four men entered the rear of the shop through a fire exit. An employee, a man in his 30s, challenged one of the men and was assaulted.

Three other men then entered the deli and assaulted the victim, leaving him unconscious with injuries to his face, chest and back.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Martin, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked assault on the victim whilst he was at work, which left him with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“If you recognise the men in the images or have any information on the incident, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170184410.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.