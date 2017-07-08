Khalsa Primary School to hold annual summer mela

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend Khalsa Primary School's annual fundraising Dharmic Mela in Slough tomorrow (Sunday).

The family fun day at the Wexham Road school will include live stage performances by artists including Punjabi superstar Nachattar Gill, who will fly to the UK especially for the event.

The mela will also include a host of fun fair rides, Sikh martial arts displays, stalls and Punjabi food stands.

Trustee and chair of governors Jujar Singh said: "This is our flagship fundraising event and it attracts visitors from across the country.

"What makes it special is that it is completely volunteer led and helps bring together the school and local community."

The mela will run from 1pm to 6pm.