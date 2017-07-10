In pictures: Khalsa Primary School's Dharmic Mela

Thousands of people enjoyed a family friendly day out at Khalsa Primary School's annual Dharmic Mela on Sunday.

The annual event attracts about 5,000 people from across the UK every year and is broadcast live on the Sikh Channel.

This year's fair at the Wexham Road school celebrated the 350th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru.

Special guests at the fair included recently elected MP for Slough and Britain's first turban wearing Sikh MP Tan Dhesi, Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah and Punjabi music superstar Nachattar Gill, who flew from the Punjab especially for the day.

The fair's attractions included Sikh martial arts demonstrations, one of which involved chopping a watermelon resting on a man's stomach, archery, fairground rides, horse rides and a Punjabi food stand.

Pupils also put on song performances of their own on the main stage.

Khalsa Primary School is about half way through raising £220,000 for a new playground and car park and hopes to raise the rest this summer through events like Saturday's mela.

The school's headteacher Raminder Vig told the Express: "It's been fantastic. This is all about getting the community together.

"This is the 10th year and every year it gets bigger."

The school also expected to raise about £500 for Slough Foodbank.