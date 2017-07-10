Clubs battle it out at Slough RFC's sevens tournament

'Cracking' rugby was played by teams from across the country at Slough RFC's 13th annual Slough Sevens tournament at Tamblyn Fields on Saturday.

A total of 33 clubs battled it out in the event's youth, elite, intermediate and 'beer' tournaments, spread across the club's four pitches.

Meanwhile punters got stuck into a barbecue, Asian food and enjoyed beers in the sun while youngsters tried out toddler's rugby.

The day got off to a good start when festival-goers watched the British and Irish Lions draw against New Zealand.

Club chairman Mark Casey said: "We had a fabulous day, it started off epically with the Lions game.

"We've been blessed with the weather. The sun is shining, there's loads of kids, loads of parents, loads of ex-chairmen of ours. It's a really, really big family."

He praised the work of club member Ben Harris, who started the festival 13 years ago and has only stopped organising it this year.

Former chairman Nick Hoon, who stepped down last year said some 'cracking rugby' had been played and said many more people came this year to watch the 210 players.

After a hard day of rugby in the heat, players and supporters relaxed at a Hawaiian-themed bash with live music from rock band Chasing Deer.

The club raised more than £800 on the day for Ehlers Danlos UK.