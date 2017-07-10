Ideas to improve Slough pitched during town centre tour

The good, the bad and the ugly was discussed last week as part of a new initiative to improve the look and feel of the town centre.

A diverse group of interested parties, led by Slough Borough Council (SBC) head of economic development Simon Hall, toured the town centre looking for ways to improve it on Monday, July 3.

Attendees included town centre manager Colette Makambila, business and charity figures, Thames Valley Police representatives, artists and members of Slough Youth Parliament.

During the tour they posted pictures and suggestions on Twitter using the hashtag #Sloughnowandsoon.

Their initiative is to improve Slough in time for when the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) begins work on the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, which it bought in November 2016.

When work begins, town centre footfall is expected to decrease, so Mr Hall says he wants to find ways to minimise the impact by making Slough a more attractive place.

Mr Hall said: “We’ve got a long list of stuff that we need to do. What we want to do is start thinking about it in a creative way.”

Suggestions on Monday included more nightlife, sprucing up run-down areas with artistic displays and potential garden spaces.

Slough’s independent businesses and street stands got a lot of praise from people on the tour.

Aik Saath project co-ordinator Rob Deeks said: “I think there’s a lot that could be improved. Because it’s there day after day we don’t even notice it anymore.

“A lot of really good ideas were flowing.

“There were areas that were quite grimy and in need of a good clean and a bit of tender loving care.”

He suggested murals being used to patch up ‘ugly’ concrete walls.

He said Slough’s small night-time economy came up often on Monday’s tour and that the town used to be a ‘quite vibrant’ place to go out in the evening.

“At the moment I think there’s an awful lot of people who come to Slough to work and then go home very quickly,” he added, saying they needed something to persuade them to stay longer.

Share ideas with SBC by emailing communications@slough.gov.uk or via social media.