Slough twins enter pleas to string of charges at Reading Crown Court

"I shouldn't even be here, judge," said a 27-year-old man from Slough who protested his innocence at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Appearing via video-link from HMP Bullingdon, twins Nabil and Rohill Aslam, both from Court Farm Close in Slough, entered their pleas for a string of charges.

Both brothers pleaded not guilty to a racially aggravated assault and occasioning actual bodily harm against a man on May 27.

Nabil pleaded not guilty to blackmailing the same man on June 5.

He pleaded ‘not guilty, obviously’ to a racially aggravated assault against a woman on May 27 and not guilty to assault by beating against the same woman on the same date.

"I shouldn't even be here, judge,” he added. “Very unfair, the system.”

Judge Stephen John advised him to watch his tone, saying: “There's nothing obvious about it at all.

"Any more comments from you, we'll carry on the hearing in your absence."

The pair will appear at Reading Crown Court for trial on the week starting October 23 and will both remain in custody.