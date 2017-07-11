'One of a kind' Fiona Mactaggart says goodbye at leaving ceremony

Slough's former MP Fiona Mactaggart said goodbye to supporters at a leaving ceremony.

The party was held at the Slough Labour Party HQ in Chalvey High Street on Saturday, July 1.

Ms Mactaggart was elected as Slough's MP in 1997 and stepped down before the 2017 snap election.

She said: "I couldn't have done it without you.

"I have depended on the efforts of others to make Slough a more prosperous and successful place."

Slough Labour Party chairwoman Christine Hulme said: "Fiona is a great advocate for women's rights and inspired many women to become active in politics."

Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: "We are so proud of Fiona and everything she's done for Slough.

"Fiona is one of a kind and will be missed in our town."