Slough Borough Council launches park photography competition

Shutterbugs are being encouraged to enter a photography competition launched by Slough Borough Council in celebration of the borough's parks.

The contest aims to find the 12 best photographs taken of any of the borough's parks over the next month.

The Love Slough's Parks competition is open for entries until Sunday, July 30, after which 12 winners will be selected over the summer.

Entries will be judged by Slough Borough Council's parks team.

The only rules are that photos must be from a Slough park and 10mb or under in size.

The 12 winning photos will be printed on canvas and displayed at The Curve later in the summer before being given to each winner along with a copy of a 2018 calendar featuring all 12 shots.

Slough Borough Council's cabinet member for environment and leisure, Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: "The competition is open to all ages so get snapping and send us your best pics."

All entries should be emailed to communications@slough.gov.uk with the time, place and details of the photographer.