Slough MP Tan Dhesi and Jeremy Corbyn attend Sikhs for Labour reception

Recently elected MP for Slough Tan Dhesi spoke at the annual Sikhs for Labour summer reception in Westminster Palace on Tuesday.

Mr Dhesi, who increased Labour's majority in Slough in this year's election, made history when he became Britain's first turban wearing Sikh MP.

The Labour MP spoke at the event attended by MPs, MEPs and party members, which is used as a platform to discuss issues faced by British and European Sikhs.

This week's event was attended by party leader Jeremy Corbyn, deputy leader Tom Watson, Britain's first female Sikh MP Preet Gill and Neena Gill, the only Sikh MEP.

"It was very positive,” said Mr Dhesi. “The party were very confident that there will be a Labour government come the next election and thanked the British Sikh community for their increased support in the last election."