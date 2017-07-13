The Curve to host 3D printing workshop

A 3D printing workshop will be held at The Curve on Saturday.
Attendees at the William Street library and cultural centre will have the chance to use 3D printing equipment to print their own personalised key tags.
Several sessions will run throughout the day starting at 10am.
Participants must be aged seven or older.
Tickets cost £5. Click here for more information.
