Achievements celebrated with awards at Upton Court Grammar School

Staff and pupils came together to celebrate the academic achievements of the year on Tuesday.

Certificates were given to pupils from years seven to 10 at Upton Court Grammar School for each subject in the school curriculum.

Winners were nominated by heads of department and ‘excellence awards’ were also given out for literacy, essays and outstanding contribution to the life of the school.

The school also selected three students to receive the Principal’s Excellence Award.

Winners who ‘selflessly contributed to school life’ were Juhi Mistry, 12, Babita Panesar, 14 and Nidhi Hariharan, 15.

Professor Amir Sharif, director of operations and supply chain systems at Brunel University, spoke to the school about his successes and achievements.

Principal Mercedes Hernandez Estrada said: “Our students were celebrated for their academic achievements but also for their creativity and sense of community.

“Their successes would not have been possible without the support of our outstanding staff.”