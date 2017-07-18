Comic book heroes to help raise funds for domestic abuse charity

A host of everyone's favourite superheroes will swoop into Slough town square on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for domestic abuse charity DASH.

The Slough Superhero Bonanza, organised by Muslim Community Events (MCE), will give families the chance to have their photos taken with heroes including Superman, Iron Man and Captain America.

The event will also include a variety of stalls, face painting, children's arts and crafts and more.

Money raised from the day will go to The Dash Charity, which is based in Slough.

MCE's Slough team leader Aalia Hussain said: “The team has been hard at work to ensure MCE pull off another fun-filled, community event in support of a cause we are extremely passionate about.

"We’d like to invite everyone to come along, get involved and show your support for individuals affected by domestic abuse.”

The event will run from 10am to 5pm.