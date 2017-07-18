Meet and Mingle members create Rangoli art

Members of Slough-based women's group Meet and Mingle took part in the Hindu tradition of Rangoli this month.

The practice involves creating an artistic display at the entrance to their homes.

"They put it in their homes at the entrance as a blessing to whoever comes in," said group founder Aksa Marshal.

Members used every day household items and ingredients as materials for their designs, which they made at Chalvey Community Centre in The Green on Monday, July 10.

"This was the first time we did it,” added Aska. “Everyone was keen and interested."

She said for Meet and Mingle's non-Hindu members the project served as a cultural exchange.

She said: "We have a mixture of different faiths and different cultures.

"This is the beauty of Meet and Mingle."